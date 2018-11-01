Funeral services for Dan F. Thomas, 84, of Killeen, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Chapel in Killeen.
Interment will occur at a later time at Bellwood Memorial Park Cememtery in Temple.
Mr. Thomas died Oct. 26, 2018, at his home. He was born May 3, 1934.
Visitation will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Chapel.
