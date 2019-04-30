Graveside services for Dan Massingill, 86, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, in Comanche, at Oakwood Cemetery with Tim Mangrum officiating.
Mr. Massingill died Friday, April 26, 2019, in Waxahachie. He was born on Mother’s Day, May 8, 1932, in Comanche, to Richard “Dick” and Bessie (Shafer) Massingill.
Dan’s family will receive family and friends at Comanche Funeral Home from noon until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1.
Comanche Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
