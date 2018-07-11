Funeral services for Darla Abbey Heckathorn, 47, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Killeen with burial following at the Killeen City Cemetery.
She died July 7, 2018, in Killeen and was born Oct. 26, 1970, in Killeen.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen, which is charge of the arrangements.
