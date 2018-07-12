Funeral services for Darla Abbey Heckathorn, 47, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Killeen with burial to follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Heckathorn died July 7, 2018, at her home, after bravely fighting a long battle with Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy. She was born Oct. 26, 1970, in Killeen, to the Rev. John and Linda Abbey.
Mrs. Heckathorn was raised in the Killeen and Temple areas.
She graduated from Temple High School in 1989.
She attended Texas A&M Baylor College of Dentistry, where she received her bachelor of science degree in dental hygiene.
Mrs. Heckathorn enjoyed her work in the dental field for over 20 years as a dental assistant and dental hygienist.
She met and married the love of her life, Jody Heckathorn, on July 26, 1997, at Faith Temple in Killeen.
Mrs. Heckathorn was very outgoing and always the life of the party.
Her favorite pursuit was leading worship services at Peace Church in Mesquite, Free Life Church in Forney, and Bethel Church in Killeen, where she had been a current, faithful member. She was also heavily involved in the Music Ministry.
Mrs. Heckathorn is survived by husband of 21 years, Jody Heckathorn; sons, Chase Heckathorn and his wife, Megan, and Ace Heckathorn; daughter, Chelsea Heckathorn Wierwille and her husband, Michael; grandson, Tyler Wierwille; parents, Rev. John and Linda Abbey; sister, Amy Abbey Seavey andher husband, Christopher; brother, Aaron Abbey and his wife, Brittany; nephews, Elijah Seavey and Benjamin Abbey; niece, Hannah Seavey; and a host of other relatives and friends. All are left to cherish her memory.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests to please consider making a donation in her memory to the Bethel Church Building Fund.
