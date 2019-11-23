Services for Darrell Lee Gibbs Sr. will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with military honors.
Mr. Gibbs died peacefully on Nov. 18, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family.
