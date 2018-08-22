A memorial service for Darrin Lee Morris, 52, of Cypress, formerly of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Cypress-Fairbanks Funeral Home at 9926 Jones Road in Houston. A celebration of life will follow.
Mr. Morris died Aug. 17, 2018, after fighting a long battle with diabetes.
He was born Sept. 7, 1965, at Darnall Army Hospital to Charles and Linda Morris.
He attended Berlin High School in Berlin, Germany, before returning to Killeen during his junior year, where he graduated from Killeen High School in 1982.
Mr. Morris married the love of his life, his soul mate, Racheal Christie Morris, on March 18, 2011.
He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force before beginning his career in the IT field. He obtained many IT certifications and worked in that profession until his diabetes took over too much of his body.
Mr. Morris was a self-proclaimed “military brat,” and lived in many places, including Killeen, Lawton, Okla.; Fairbanks, Alaska; Berlin, Germany; and Killeen again. He finally settled in the Houston area, where he became an avid supporter of the Houston Texans, the Houston Astros, and the Houston Rockets.
His hobbies always centered around sports. In his younger days, he played football and baseball. Then, when his son, Brandon, was born and became old enough, he coached and supported him for spring, summer and fall baseball leagues. He will be remembered for his devotion to the sport and for helping many young people pursue their dreams.
Mr. Morris’ favorite place to vacation was in the Bahamas. He and his family spent several summers there and were already looking forward to next summer.
For his 50th birthday, his wife presented him with a 50th Anniversary Ford Mustang. He was so proud of that car. He and his wife would have date nights or go for long drives in it, cruising to his beloved ’80s music.
Mr. Morris was preceded in death by his sister, Marcie Morris Nowlin, of Lynchburg, Va.. in 2014; grandparents, J.L. and Ruth Harris, of Lubbock, L.B. Morris, of Ravenna, Ruby Morris, of Sacramento, Calif.
Survivors include his wife, Racheal; sons, Brandon, of Cypress, Justin and Jacob, of Temple; daughters, Kayla, of Cypress, Victoria, of Temple; mother, Linda (and Fred) Garvin, of Killeen; father, Charles Morris, of Proctor; brothers, Charles Jr., of Proctor, Michael, of Killeen; sister, Tina, of McAllister, Okla.; father- and mother-in-law, Jim and Mary Christie, of Houston; brother-in-law, Milton Nowlin, of Lynchburg, Va.; brother- and sister-in-law, Danny and Melissa Christie, of Cypress; grandchildren; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and his longtime pet companions, Bella and Luna.
Mr. Morris will always be remembered for his kind heart, quick wit and his tenaciousness that allowed him to achieve many diverse endeavors. Friends and family remember his smile and friendliness. He was loved by so many and will be truly missed.
Donations may be made to the local Diabetes Association in his honor.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.