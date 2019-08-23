Darryl Stanley Dieckmeier, 72, from Aspermont, TX (born in Stamford, TX) but lived many years in Copperas Cove, Texas died August 14, 2019 at Baylor Scott and White Hospital. Stanley was an only child. Stan completed his Masters degree at East Texas State University in Masters of art. He worked in social work most of his life. He cared a lot about people. He enjoyed many activities especially outdoor walks enjoying nature. Reading and Bible study was his passion though.
He is survived by his wife Betty Susan Kinnison Dieckmeier; sisters-in-law Carol June Kinnison Johnson and husband Harry, and Barbara Lynn Combs Kinnison; niece Anna and Esequias Jr. Perea; nephews Jason and Lesa Biggs, Nathan Hoffmaster, Will and Jess Kinnison. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry H. and Laura Wayne Dieckmeier.
