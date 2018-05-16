Funeral services for David Bruton, 60, of Flat, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Carlos Webb officiating. Burial will follow at Flint Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Bruton died May 14, 2018.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation.
