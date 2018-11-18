Funeral services for David Coy Hood, 71, of Harker Heights, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen. Interment will follow at Live Oak Cemetery in Youngsport.
Mr. Hood died Nov. 15, 2018. He was born Dec. 20, 1946, in Ding Dong, on the Churchill Ranch.
David graduated from Florence High School in 1965. He proudly served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War and Korea conflict. Afterward, he worked for the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for many years.
Following a lifelong dream, he became a custom builder. His other passions were farming, hunting, fishing and cheering for the University of Texas Longhorn football team. David especially loved meeting and talking to people and will be sorely missed.
Mr. Hood went to be with his Lord and Savior, and was preceded in death by his father and mother, Coy and Elouise Hood; and his brother, Kenneth “Sonny” Hood.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Christine; son DeWayne (Breanna) Hood; stepdaughter Karen (Bill) Ross; and sister Frances “Lucy” Murphy. Loved by his grandchildren: Brooke Brode, Lacey Merritt, Reagan Hood, Caden Hood, Zoe Ross, William Ross, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation and a celebration of life is from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
