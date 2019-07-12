Funeral services for David Joe Zett, 67, of Killeen will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Lifeway Fellowship.
Mr. Zett died July 10, 2019, in Killeen.
He was born Nov. 23, 1952, in Falls County.
Survivors include his mother, Angeline Zett; son and his spouse, Rowdy Cole Zett (Carrie); and his nieces and nephews, Shelly McCoy, Steve R. Zett, Jr., Kyle Mikles and Kelly Mach.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in memory of David to: The David Zett Memorial Scholarship Fund, to benefit young local athletes, 25206 Singing Rain, San Antonio, Texas 78260.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
