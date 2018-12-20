A military honors presentation in honor of David Lee Lowe, 69, of Copperas Cove will be held at noon Monday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Lowe died Dec. 17, 2018, at his residence. He was born on Oct. 19, 1949, in Slaton.
Mr. Lowe was one of 11 children born to Sam and Mittie Lowe. He married the love of his life, Sandra Blevins, on June 5, 1972, in Lubbock.
He served over 18 years in the U.S. Army and retired honorably. David enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
Mr. Lowe is preceded in death by his parents, Same and Mittie Lowe; his son, David Lee Lowe Jr.; and eight siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of over 47 years, Sandra Lowe of Copperas Cove; his daughters, Jacqueline Mulford of Copperas Cove, and Francis Teslar of Groves; his sisters, Mittie Roberts of Corpus Christi, and Margie Hubbard of Lubbock; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
