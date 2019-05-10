Funeral services for David Leroy Thomas, 52, of Temple are pending with Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
Mr. Thomas died May 8, 2019, at a local hospital, after a long illness. He was born Dec. 17, 1966, in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, to Arville and Helen Ruth Thomas.
Survivors include a son and three sisters.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.