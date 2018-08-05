Funeral services for David P. Jund, 70, of Gatesville, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church, with Pastors Stephen Schmidt and Gene Gurley officiating. Private interment will be at the Gatesville City Cemetery.
Mr. Jund died Aug. 2, 2018, surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 27, 1947, in Marlin to the late Paul and Angela Haug Jund.
He grew up in Marlin and was very involved in the Perry United Methodist Church in the Perry community. After locating to Gatesville, he soon met, fell in love with and married Sally Maude Jones on Dec. 6, 1969. Mr. Jund spent his entire career as a DPS State Trooper in Coryell County, retiring with 30 years of service in 1997.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Gatesville.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sally Maude Jund; son, Preston Jund and wife, Nicole, of Highland Village; daughter, Jennifer Boyd and husband, Dusty, of Gatesville; sister, Carolyn Erskine and husband, Norman, of Marlin; seven grandchildren, Taylor, Tatum, Jacob, Barrett, Peyton, Braxton and Hez.
Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the First United Methodist Church of Gatesville.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.
