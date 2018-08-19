Services for David Ruiz, 88, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church in Killeen with Pastor Alan McGrath officiating.
Burial follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery with military honors.
Mr. Ruiz was born Nov. 11, 1929, in Austin, where he grew up and attended school. He graduated in 1948 from Austin High School and attended Southwest Texas University in San Marcos.
Mr. Ruiz was a Korean War veteran, serving from 1951 to 1954 in the U.S. Navy. He served aboard the USS Tarawa in Fighter Squadron One Hundred Two (VF-102) from 1953 to 1954. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, Navy Occupational Medal (European Clasp), and the China Service Medal.
Mr. Ruiz married Alma Saldana on July 6, 1956, in Austin. They moved to Killeen in July 1957. He worked at Fort Hood as a Post Optician from 1957 until December 1962.
In January 1963, he opened his optical business in downtown Killeen. In 1982, he and his son, Dr. Austin Ruiz, went into practice together and opened the Killeen Eyecare Center.
He was a past president of the South Central Texas Opticians Society, serving three years on the Texas Board of Certified Opticians.
Mr. Ruiz was very active in the Killeen community. He served as a member of the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission for three years, was a member of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, where he served three years as a membership chairman, and was also member of the Military Affairs Committee.
He was a life member and past president of the Killeen Noon Lions Club, where he served for 55 years. Mr. Ruiz was also past president of the Killeen Friends of the Library.
He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, where he served as chairman of the Administrative Board, chairman of the Foundation Committee, member of the Finance Committee, and of the Board of Trustees, Church Lay Leader, past president of the Wesley Sunday School Class, past president of the United Methodist Men, and as an usher since 1965.
He is preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Alma Ruiz; one son, Dr. Austin Ruiz (Kathy) of Harker Heights; two daughters, Marilyn J. King (Col. Charles) of Georgia; Sylvia D. Gatewood (Jason) of Tennessee; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Eva Burch of Utah.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
The family requests that memorials be given to the First United Methodist Church of Killeen.
