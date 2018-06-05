David S. Barnard

Memorial services for David Sterlin Barnard, 73, of Gatesville, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Gatesville Civic Center, with Pastor Bruce Cox officiating. Interment will be at sunrise Thursday at Davidson Cemetery.
Mr. Barnard died June 2, 2018, at his home. He was born Feb. 4. 1945, to Sterlin and Mary Jane Barnard, in Del Ray Beach, Fla., where his father was stationed.
The family returned to Central Texas after the war, and Mr. Barnard was raised on a farm outside Mound, with his younger siblings, Ronny and Sue.
Mr. Barnard attended Mound School through eighth grade.
He graduated from Gatesville High School in 1963 and attended Texas Tech University, where he received a bachelor of science in agricultural economics and an master of business administration in finance.
Mr. Barnard began his banking career in 1968 at First National Bank in Dallas in its executive training program.
He returned to his hometown in 1971 to become assistant cashier for The National Bank of Gatesville.
Mr. Barnard became president of the bank in 1982. He later became CEO and chairman of the board.
Under Mr. Barnard’s leadership, the bank grew from one location to one of the largest independent banks in Central Texas.
He retired from day-to-day duties in 2013, but continued to serve as chairman until his death.
Mr. Barnard graduated with Class XV of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.
He was recently honored as an inductee to the Texas Bankers Hall of Fame.
In the 1970s, Mr. Barnard was a leader of Our Land Our Lives, an organization formed in response to a proposed Fort Hood expansion that threatened thousands of acres of private land.
His passion for creating jobs in Central Texas drove his efforts to recruit businesses and maintain a substantial Texas Department of Criminal Justice presence in Gatesville.
During his career, Mr. Barnard served as a two-term director and chairman of the Audit Committee for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.
He also served as director of the Texas Bankers Association, director of the American Bankers Association Community Bankers Council, and director of Kalyn Manufacturing Incorporated.
Mr. Barnard extended his efforts to his community, serving numerous civic organizations over the years in various capacities.
Mr. Barnard was a lifelong member of White Mound Baptist Church, teaching the men’s Sunday school class and serving as deacon.
He was involved with and held various leadership positions with the Coryell County Chapter of the Young Farmers of Texas, the Coryell County Chapter of the Independent Cattleman’s Association of Texas, the Coryell County Chapter of the American Red Cross, the Gatesville Lions Club, the Gatesville Industrial Development Committee, the Gatesville Chamber of Commerce, the Fort Hood Chapter of the Association of the United States Army, and the Central Texas College Foundation.
Mr. Barnard was honored as the Gatesville Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year in 2010 and was a trustee of the M.J. Hanna Foundation.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother and father; his favorite grandfather, Daddy Sam; his younger brother, Ronny; and his nephew, Brack Jones.
Mr. Barnard is survived by two daughters, Blayn Barnard Smith of Dallas and her husband, Ron Smith, and Blayr Barnard of Crawford and her husband, Doug Landrum; one sister, Sue Jones and her husband, Don, of Mound.
His pride and joy were his many grandchildren: Mitchell, Hannah, Zach, Conor, Axton, Zander, Abigail, Paige and Claudia.
Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Scott’s Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the David S. Barnard Charitable Fund, c/o the National United Banks, P.O. Box 779, Gatesville, TX 76528.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.