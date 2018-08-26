The family of retired Col. David “Mike” Tanksley, 71, of San Antonio, will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 5 at Porter Loring Mortuary North in San Antonio.
Mr. Tanskley died Aug. 20, 2018. He was born in 1947 in Atlanta to Carl and Sue Tanksley and grew up in Chatsworth, Georgia. He was a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved his family, his country, hunting with his dogs, sport shooting and getting the family together. An avid reader, he always encouraged us to study and understand history throughout the world.
Mr. Tanksley was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1969 and served his nation for 26 years as an Army officer. He worked on the AirLand Battle Task Force in the early 1980s, was selected for the Army School of Advanced Military Studies, commanded a battalion at Fort Hood, attended the Army War College, served on the Department of Defense Joint Staff, developed the notion of information warfare and formed the Army’s Land Information Warfare Agency.
His vision in the mid 1990s still lives today and has grown to Army Cyber Command. Later in his retirement, he became a small group mentor for the Army’s Advanced Analysis learning program. He also was a resident military historian who helped people enjoy history and thoughts of warriors gone but not forgotten. To his family and those who participated, he too is just that — a warrior gone but never forgotten.
Mr. Tanksley is survived by his wife of 52 years, Beverly Wilson Tanksley; his son, Derek Tanksley, and wife Robin; two grandsons, Kyle and Klayton; great-grandchild Charlotte Elizabeth; sisters Charlotte Ross and Nancy Davis; brother Patrick and wife Janice; niece Clarinda; and nephews Tyler, Terrell and Jared.
Mr. Tanksley was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Dawn Elizabeth.
