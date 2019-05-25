Interment services with full military honors for retired Sgt. 1st Class David Weber, 80, will be at 10 a.m. on June 3, 2019, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Weber died May 12, 2019, in Killeen.
He was born March 4, 1939, in Edgewood, Illinois, to John and Ella Weber.
Mr. Weber retired from the U.S. Army in 1979 and served two tours in Vietnam. Medals awarded were the Bronze Star, Army Commendation with Oak Leaf Cluster, Good Conduct Clasp with 5 Bronze Loops, National Defense Service, Vietnam Service with Silver and Bronze Star, Republic of Vietnam Campaign, and Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm.
After his military service, he worked for the Transportation Division at Fort Hood for 21 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, his parents and five brothers.
Survivors include two sons, David of Copperas Cove, Shane and his wife Debi of Fountain Valley, California; and a daughter, Stephanie and her husband David of Denver, Colorado; seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Mary Thiel of Marion, Illinois, Pat Like of Pesotum, Illinois, Lorrie Thiel of Oakland Park, Illinois, and Eleanor Rizzuto of Finley Park, Illinois.
