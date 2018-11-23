Celebration of life services for Dean Albert Bird, 79, of Killeen, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Harper-Talasek Funeral Home at 506 N. 38th St. in Killeen with pastor Peter Hong officiating. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Bird died Nov. 13, 2018, at his home. Born May 27, 1939, in Lansing, Michigan, he was the son of the late James M. Bird and Marjorie Sova.
Dean was raised in Newberry, Michigan, and joined the military when he was 17, serving 27 years in the Armed Forces. He served in Korea and Vietnam, then retired from the military in 1986. He continued working for another 11 years before fully retiring to enjoy his life with his loving wife, and travelling the U.S. to see family, friends and different monuments.
He also enjoyed restoring cars in his spare time and mechanics was his passion. While at home, he enjoyed watching football, he loved showing off the state of Texas. If friends or family visited, they could always count on many road trips. He was always willing to lend a helping hand or listening ear to family and friends, and going to garage sales.
He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Mi Suk Bird; along with his brother, Robert (Kim) Bird; three sisters, Patricia Stephen, Pearl Rehkopf and Virginia (Cliff) Alworden; two children, David Bird and Nancy Bassett; six grandchildren, Christopher (Michel) Bird, Crystal Bird, Ashley (Heath) Tarrow, Robert (Stefany) Robinson, Christa Bird and Tony (Kristen) Bassett; 10 great-grandchildren, Melanie Bird, MaKenzie Bird, Nickgicha Bird, T’Challa Bird, Asia Bird, Dante Robinson, Sedah Robinson, Maverick Tarrow and Antonio Bassett; and many other loving nieces, nephews and relatives.
He was preceded in death by two brothers; George and Victor; stepfather John Sova; stepsister Margaret (Albert) Oberle; and stepbrother Arthur (Fleta) Sova.
Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Flowers may be sent to 506 N. 38th St,, Killeen, 76543.
