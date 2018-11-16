Memorial services for Deanna Marie Hays, 62, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Church on Rush Creek in Mansfield.
Mrs. Hays died Nov. 13, 2018, in Mansfield.
She was born Aug. 24, 1956, in Rahway, N.J., to Richard John Doyle and Elizabeth Ann O’Neil Doyle.
Mrs. Hays worked as a travel consultant.
The family wishes to share ‘Reflections of Angels’: “To an angel, death is not an enemy, but a trip to a new country filled with family, friends, harmony and comfort. It is a journey with wondrous visions that fill one with love.” Family believes Mrs. Hays has begun this journey.
Mrs. Hays was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Kevin Doyle and Dennis Doyle.
Survivors include her husband of 20 years, Todd Hall; sons, Michael Perry and wife Regina, Conner Hays; stepson, Michael Hall; brothers, Richard Doyle and wife Nora, Sean Doyle and wife Pamela, Patrick Doyle and wife Cheri; sister, Maureen Jordan; grandchildren, Brendan Perry, Ashlyn Perry, Brooke Perry and Emeree Perry.
Wade Family Funeral Home in Arlington is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.