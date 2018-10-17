Funeral services for Abhiraj Singh, 22, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home with Chaplain Muth officiating. Mr. Singh died Oct. 13, 2018.
He was born Feb. 28, 1996, to Gurinderpal Singh and Gagandeep Kaur in Amritsar.
Survivors include his wife, Victoria Singh.
Visitation will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home.
