Funeral services for Ann Lee Lockhart, 93, of Killeen, will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Ms. Lockhart died May 24, 2018, in a local hospital.
Visitation is from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
