Funeral service for Arthur E. Joel, 64, of Harker Heights, will be at noon Friday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Interment will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Joel died July 12, 2018. He was born July 6, 1954, in Micronesia.
Visitation is at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Heritage Funeral Home of Harker Heights.
