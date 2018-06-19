Memorial services for Bernard “Hutch” Hutchins, 56, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Five Hills Assembly of God Church in Copperas Cove. Inurnment will be at a later date with military honors at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Hutchins died June 17, 2018, in Round Rock.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
