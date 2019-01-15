Funeral services for Betty A. Gregory, 70, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Chapel in Killeen with the Rev. Alan McGrath officiating. Burial will follow at a later date.
Ms. Gregory died Jan. 12, 2019, at a Round Rock nursing home.
She was born Sept. 22, 1948, in Winter Haven, Fla.
