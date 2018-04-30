Funeral services for Carlton E. Ashcraft, 83, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Copperas Cove.
Burial with full military honors will follow at the Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mr. Ashcraft died April 26, 2018, at his home. He was born Feb. 7, 1935, in Pine Bluff, Ark.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.