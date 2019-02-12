A memorial service for Deborah “Renee” Epley, 46, of Harker Heights, will be held in South Carolina at a later date.
Mrs. Epley died Feb. 10, 2019, at a local hospital.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Humane Society in honor of Renee.
Crotty Funeral Home & cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
