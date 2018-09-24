Funeral services for Deloris J. Miller, 85, of Copperas Cove, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Saint James Missionary Baptist Church in Pensacola, Fla.
Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pensacola, Fla.
Ms. Miller died Sept. 22, 2018.
Visitation is Friday at Tracy Morton Memorial Chapel in Pensacola, Fla.
