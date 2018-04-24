Services for Donna Beth Coggin, 62, of Belton, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton, with Pastor Jason Harris officiating.
Burial will be private.
Mrs. Coggin died April 20, 2018, in Temple.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Belton, which is in charge of arrangements.
