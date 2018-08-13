Funeral services for Douglas Alexander Jr., 78, of Killeen, will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Alexander died Aug. 3, 2018, in Killeen.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers in Killeen.
