Services including a Mass of Christian burial for Dreau Marie Jarma, 87, of Temple, will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Temple. There will be recitation of the rosary at 6:30 p.m. today at the church.
Mrs. Jarma died June 29, 2018. She was born July 19, 1930, in East Orange, N.J.
