Funeral services for Esperanza Rios Rendon, 77, of Temple, will be at 10 a.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home with Pastor Becky Rios officiating.
Mrs. Rendon died June 21, 2018, at a local hospital. She was born Nov. 20, 1940, to Andres and Christella Rios in Laredo.
Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
