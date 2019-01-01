A Christian Mass for Frank Seffrood, 79, will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Seffrood died Dec. 28, 2018, in Copperas Cove.
Visitations are from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
