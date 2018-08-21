Memorial services for James Leon Jones, 55, of Belton, will be held at a later date.
Mr. Jones died Aug. 16, 2018, in his home in Gatesville. He was born Jan. 4, 1963, in Germany, to Claude and Alice Jones.
He was known for being able to fix almost anything.
Crotty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
