Funeral services for James Robert York, 85, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Reeds Lake Cemetery.
Mr. York died June 29, 2018, in Temple. He was born April 26, 1933.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple, which is in charge of arrangements.
