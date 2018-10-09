Funeral services for Joe Fletcher Bland, 81, of Temple, will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Florence. Burial with military honors will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Bland died Oct. 8, 2018. He was born Sept. 12, 1937.
Crotty Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.