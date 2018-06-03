A graveside service for Karen Beth Green, 64, of Killeen, will at 10 a.m. Friday at Killeen Memorial Funeral Home on Lake Road.
Ms. Green died May 25, 2018. She was born Oct. 11, 1953, in Paris, Texas.
Offer condolences at www.killeen-funeralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.