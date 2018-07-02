A memorial service for Margie Elizabeth Kamas, 60, of Temple, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Seaton Cemetery in Temple, with Chaplain Bruce Mercer officiating.
Mrs. Kamas died June 28, 2018. She was born April 14, 1958, in Bremerhaven, Germany.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.