A private graveside service for Marie-Jeanne Gabriel Barbot Wood is planned for a later date at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Wood died Dec. 15, 2018, surrounded by her daughters and their husbands.
She was born in France and met her husband, Tom, there. The two were married for 60 years.
