Services with full military honors for Mark Stephen “Cody” Ducote Jr., 43, of Lampasas, will be at 9 a.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Ducote died June 22, 2018, as a result of a motorcycle accident near Denver. His body will be cremated.
Sneed Funeral Chapel in Lampasas is in charge of arrangements.
