Memorial services for Mary Ruth Weaks, 75, of Lampasas, will be at 3 p.m. today at Christ the Rock Church.
Mrs. Weaks died Sept. 29, 2018. She was born Nov. 27, 1942, in Paris, Tenn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilburn Darrell “Doc” Weaks. Survivors include seven children and a sister.
Sneed Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
