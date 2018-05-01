Services for Mercy Mercedes Polk, 87, of Killeen, are pending with Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of local arrangements.
Ms. Polk died April 27, 2018, in Harker Heights.She was born July 23, 1930, in Parc Perdue New Iberia, La.
