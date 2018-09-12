Funeral services for Richard L. Hoxsey, 78, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen, with Rev. Jimmy Towers officiating.
Burial with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
