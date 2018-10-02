Memorial services for Ronald “Pac Man” Decker will be at 3 p.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Decker was born Dec. 15, 1948.
Procession participants should meet at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights at 2 p.m. Friday.
Offer condolences at www.killeen-funeralhome.com.
