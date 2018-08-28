Funeral services for Wilda Louise Mullins, 81, of Lampasas, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Lampasas. Burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Mullins died Aug. 25, 2018.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Sneed Funeral Chapel in Lampasas.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Lampasas.
