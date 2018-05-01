Private services for William ”Butch” Langworthy, 62, of Killeen, will be at 1 p.m. June 3 at American Legion Post 573 in Harker Heights.
Mr. Langworthy died April 18, 2018. He was born Sept. 17, 1955.
Mr. Langworthy is survived by his wife, Dorthea; their children: Chester, Jason, Brandon, Alishia, Eric, Cody, Ryan; his sister, Cyndi; and many grandchildren.
