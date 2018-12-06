Arlene Gertrude Stewart
Services for Arlene Gertrude Stewart, 74, of Killeen, are pending with Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
Ms. Stewart died Dec. 4, 2018, in Temple. She was born Nov. 24, 1944, in Trinidad and Tobago.
Paul Leon Zipperlen Jr.
A celebration of life for Paul Leon Zipperlen Jr., 83, of Rosebud, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Lutheran Church in Rosebud.
Mr. Zipperlen died Dec. 2, 2018, at his home. He was born Jan. 18, 1935, in Rosebud, to Paul and Lydia (Becker) Zipperlen.
He was a graduate of Rosebud High School and went on to receive his Bachelor of Science degree from Rice University in 1957, where he was a Rice Owl and played football for the infamous Coach Jess Neely.
He taught and coached in Killeen ISD for 17 years before taking over the family business, Zip’s Drive-In, in Rosebud. After returning to his hometown in 1973, he became involved in serving on the Rosebud City Council, Rosebud-Lott school board, the Chamber of Commerce and the Rosebud volunteer fire department. He also served on the board of directors for the First National Bank and sponsored numerous athletic summer league teams.
Mr. Zipperlen married Marlene Mixon on Nov. 23, 1967. Together they raised two sons, Paul and Brian, and one daughter, Michelle. He was a dedicated father and husband first and foremost. He especially loved his role as “Papa”, and he enjoyed and marveled in the presence of his grandchildren.
He loved activities that involved others, such as golfing, hunting, fishing, watching sporting events, cowboy shows and travel. He especially enjoyed the banter of dealing with his customers and friends each day, but especially the morning coffee bunch. He was known for his quick wit, always ready with a joke, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Mr. Zipperlen was preceded in death by his father, Paul, his mother, Lydia, and a baby sister, Doris.
He is survived by his treasured wife, Marlene; children, Paul Allen and wife Susan, Michelle and husband Jason Mann, and Brian; grandchildren, Daniel, Dalton and Jackson Mann, Morgan, Hayden, Mason and Makenna Mann.
In lieu of flowers, celebrate his life by donating to organizations that help those in greatest need. Among his favorites were the Red Cross, St. Jude’s, the American Cancer Society, and the American Stroke Association.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to family members, friends and neighbors for their support throughout Mr. Zipperlen’s life, and they welcome you to join them at St. Ann’s Catholic Center in Rosebud for a noon meal following the service.
Cook-Gemgross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.
Funerals
Today
HOLCOMB, Bishop Nathaniel, 11 a.m. at Christian House of Prayer in Killeen.
ROBINSON, Naomi Lynette, noon at Grace Christian Center in Killeen.
