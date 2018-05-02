Funeral services for Delores Jean Smith, 77, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at noon at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Smith (nee Grubbs) died April 26, 2018, surrounded by her loving family, after struggling with lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
She was born Aug. 16, 1940, in Monticello, Ark., to Rufus Clinton and Hattie Mae Grubbs.
Mrs. Smith graduated from high school in Forest City, Ark., in 1958. After graduation, she attended the University of Arkansas, where she met her future husband, Floyd R. Smith.
They were married Sept. 16, 1961, a union that would last for 57 years.
To that union were born two children, Mark Chandler Smith and Elizabeth Anne Smith.
Mrs. Smith’s family was her life.
Her husband entered the Air Force in 1962. For the next 28 years, the couple would live in 12 different states, some more than once.
During that time, Mrs. Smith worked with mutual fund companies as an accountant. She was also a school secretary and an office manager for a real estate company. Mrs. Smith retired from Tri-City Property Management in 2006.
She was a member of the Mid-Texas Corvette Club and the Heart of Texas Corvette Club.
Mrs. Smith especially enjoyed meetings, dinners, and drives with the two clubs. She was commissioned as a Yellow Rose of Texas by Gov. Rick Perry in 2011.
Mrs. Smith was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. Her kindness, graciousness, and fun-loving spirit drew in all who met her.
She was intelligent, with a great sense of humor and intuitiveness.
Mrs. Smith was described as “the angel on your shoulder, the cool side of the pillow, but she could be the point of the sword if she needed to be.”
She loved her friends deeply. Mrs. Smith doted on her children and grandchildren.
Her granddaughter presented her with a great-grandson the morning Mrs. Smith died.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband, Dr. Floyd R. Smith, PhD, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel; her son, Mark Smith, his wife, Carmen, and their two children, Nick and Chase; a daughter, Elizabeth Smith; granddaughter, Courtney Anne Ledford; and a great-grandson, Clarence J. Blocker IV.
She is also survived by sister, Barbara Sue Schwerin, and her husband, Gene. She also leaves behind two special people in her life, Ed and Sandy Ferril. Mrs. Smith loved them both.
She leaves behind a deeply saddened family, extended family, friends and many people who adored her. The world has lost a truly beautiful soul, but those she left behind can feel her love around them.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Lung Association or a charity of choice.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.