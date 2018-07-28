Funeral services for retired Maj. Dennis Wynn, 72, of Kempner, will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Wynn died at home in Kempner surrounded by his family on July 22, 2018.
Dennis was born July 18, 1946, to the late B.C. and Vivian Faught Wynn in Corpus Christi. He graduated from Palacios High School in 1964 and joined the Army in 1967.
During his time in the military, he served two tours in Vietnam and was proud to retire in 1987 as a major. In 1971, he married June LaFountain, and she took joy in supporting him throughout his whole life. After his retirement from the Army, they settled in Kempner.
Fresh out of the military, the family opened Fresh Sea Catch on Avenue E for over 10 years. He loved his customers and made lifelong friends there. In 1999, he joined Lockheed Martin on Fort Hood and worked another 12 years before finally retiring to travel, spend time with his grandchildren and make time for grand adventures.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, June Wynn; children Michael Wynn, Julie Peters and husband Don, and Clinton Wynn and wife Allison; sister Joy Watters; and eight grandchildren, Hunter, Barrett, Soren, Jonathan, Kaylin, Luke, Corbin and Caden.
“Family, friends, and belief in God is the foundation for a wonderful life.” — Dennis Wynn
