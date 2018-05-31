Memorial services for Do Hwa Carter, 73, of Copperas Cove, will be at noon June 4 at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel in Copperas Cove. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Carter died May 25, 2018, in Copperas Cove. She was born on May 27, 1944, in Korea.
She married Robert Howard Carter on Jan. 24, 1974, in Seoul, Korea. They had resided in Copperas Cove since 1974. He preceded her in death on June 10, 2010.
Mrs. Carter is survived by her daughters, Judy Governor and husband, Matthew, Pam Tucker and husband, Christopher; son, Henry Carter; five grandchildren, Michael Mojica, Justin Tucker, Mariah Tucker, Gavin Governor, Dylan Governor; and two great-grandchildren, Joel Mojica and Serenity Sales.
