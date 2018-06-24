A celebration of life service for Don Huckaby, 67, of Killeen, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen with a reception to follow at Deadfish Grill on Lake Belton at 2207 Lake Road in Belton.
Interment will be private at a later time.
Mr. Huckaby died in his hometown of Killeen on June 21, 2018. He was born April 1, 1951, in Rotan, to Royce Simpson Huckaby and Oleta McKimmey Huckaby, Don was a fifth-generation Texan and found every opportunity to share his pride in the state.
Don graduated from Killeen High School (once a Roo, always a Roo!) and Stephen F. Austin State University with a degree in accounting. After marrying the love of his life and settling in Killeen, he lived in the same house that he designed for over 40 years.
He developed and sold businesses, creating lifelong friendships and helping anyone who asked along the way. Don had a great passion for hunting and boating on the lake, mostly because of the time he could spend with his children and buddies, like Bill Rochelle.
Don will be remembered for his boundless compassion for others, tireless work ethic, unwavering focus on providing for his family and his unmatched courage and strength, something he exhibited during his lengthy fight with Huntington’s disease.
Don is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 46 years, Deborah Angus Huckaby; son Kyle Hugh Huckaby and his wife, Aubrey Hussey Huckaby, of Harker Heights; daughter Casey Lane Waun and her husband, Michael Patrick Waun, of San Antonio; grandson Luke Michael Waun; brother Robert Lynn Huckaby and his wife, Diane Heady Huckaby, of San Antonio; mother-in-law Dorothy Angus; cousins/sisters Burnell Hargrove and Joretta Bauer (Snyder). He also leaves a brother-in-law, Dennis Angus and wife Debbie, of Austin; sisters-in-law Nancy Nash and husband Chris, of Harker Heights, and Cheryl Angus, of Houston; nephews Chad, Matthew, Michael, John, Sean and Drew, and nieces Kelly, Tammy, Kymberli, Paige, Shannah and Elisha. Additionally, Don loved many special cousins and longtime neighbors whose families allowed him to adopt them as his own: Jack and Mossy, David and Bonnie, Jim and Mary, John and Pat, Jerry and Wanda, Dick and Barbara, Richard and Edith, and Joy. These family members, friends and neighbors were the best anyone could ever have.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Huntington’s Disease Society of America (www.hdsa.org). Condolences may be shared at www.crawfordbowers.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.